Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) have been very busy lately:

The FIU assisted the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority on a truck fire in the 900 block of W. James Street in Kent (map below) on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Damage to two trucks is extensive.

The cause and origin of the fire has still not been determined.

Luckily, no other property sustained significant damage and no one was hurt.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is where science and detective work align. We are confident our investigator’s advanced skills and training will bring closure to this case.”

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office