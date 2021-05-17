From our friends at Feet First:

FEET FIRST KENT OUTDOOR SUMMER WALKS FOR MAY/JUNE 2021

GOOD NEWS!

Kent Feet First Volunteers have started in and close to Kent Summer 2021 Self-Guided Summer Walks again: every other Wednesday morning.

Our next three Wednesday morning 9 am to 11 am self-guided walks we have for you are:

May 19 : round Morrill Meadows Park and Kent YMCA trails (details below) June 2 : round newly reopened West Fenwick Park June 16 : south along the Green River Trail from Hogan Park on Russell Road



Here are the details for the first of these walks:

DATE & TIME: Wednesday May 19 Any time between 9 am at 11 am (Allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: The park address is 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent; GPS Location: 47.38002, -122.19958. Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/FvooZyyEeM62

PARKING:

Look for our walk event sign board by the park entrance.

CHECKING IN: Whether or not you have registered in advance, please check in and fill out a short form at our Feet First Table close to the park shelter.

WALK DETAILS: There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers, starting any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up at the shelter near the trailhead parking lot.

The park trails have been extended to enable us to walk around the new Kent YMCA building. The trail is flat. Although about half the trail is paved, some of the surface is broken rock so not ideal for wheelchairs or strollers with small wheels. However, these unpaved sections can be avoided

DISTANCE: Up to 3.0 miles (or more or less if you want) at your own speed by repeating the loop.

NUMBER AND AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total and your well-behaved dog on a leash. Look for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance.

ACCESS: All the trail is paved and flat, so it is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers, etc.

RESTROOMS: Park restrooms should be open but we cannot guarantee this.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER SUMMER FEET FIRST WALKS:

As well as June 2 and June 16, we are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on June 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, and Sept. 8 and 22. Details on all these will be emailed to you shortly before the start of each month and will be posted at least 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Please visit this web page often to find out all the new walks will be offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

The Kent walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ this requires joining the public group.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR OUR FEET FIRST WALKS

TO KEEP THOSE OF US NOT YET VACCINATED SAFE:

When you join one of our walks, whether or not you are fully vaccinated, we request that you:

Maintain 6 feet social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6 feet from others. WITHOUT SHOWING YOUR FACE COVERING WHEN SIGNING IN YOU MAY NOT TAKE PART! Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID-19 It is not required, but if you are able, please register in advance at: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/



WEATHER: Our walks take place come rain or shine!

QUESTIONS on Kent area Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] 206-794-5198

“WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!”