Merle Reeder, a roofing estimator for Northwest Roof Service, is retiring from the company after nine years, and will be joining Team Marti.

Prior to working for Northwest Roof Service, Merle was a superintendent for a local builder, owned a window and insulation business in Tacoma, and was a general contractor, remodeling homes throughout Puget Sound.

As the top salesman for Northwest Roof Service, Merle is good with people and his knowledge of construction has served his customers well. Allen Merrill, CEO of Northwest Roof Service, commented on working with Merle.

“I have always respected Merle for who he is, his work ethic, and what he has done for the company,” Merrill said.

Merle will use his deep knowledge of the construction and housing industries to join wife Marti Reeder and her real estate team, Team Marti of John L. Scott, as operations manager and broker-partner. In that role, Merle’s focus will be on supporting Marti in all-things real estate. With his 45 years in the construction industry, Merle’s background will be an asset to the team, particularly with understanding home conditions, repairs and home values.

Merle has been a licensed real estate broker since 2010 and has been helping Marti in his off hours for the last 11 years. The couple is excited to have the opportunity to work together full-time.

“Merle has been my secret weapon for the 16 years I’ve been a licensed real estate broker. His knowledge of homes and construction has been useful to my clients, and he’s a great asset when it comes to pricing buildings, properties and homes. His background of owning his own business for many years has been invaluable to me. We make a great team!” Marti said.

“I guess I’m retiring from the construction industry, but not really retiring. I’m looking forward to my new full-time career in real estate,” said Merle. “Marti is an excellent negotiator. It’s been fun to watch her grow in her career over the years. Now it’s my turn to take what I’ve learned and put it into action.”

Marti Reeder, a full-service Realtor® and managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott Real Estate, was named “Best Real Estate Agent” by Kent Reporter readers in their 2020 “Best of Kent” contest, Reeder’s twelfth such honor. Reeder was also recently named “Best of Covington” in the REALTOR category. The latest accolades come on the heels of Reeder being honored with a recognition by Realtrends.com in its selection of “2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals: Washington Individuals,” an honor given only to the top 1% of real estate practitioners. Reeder is a member of the Kent and Covington Chambers of Commerce as well as the Kent Downtown Partnership. She gives back to her community by supporting Rotary, Kiwanis, KentHope, Kent Community Foundation and other local organizations.

For more information, contact Merle or Marti Reeder at 253-246-8938 or visit them online at TeamMarti.com.

