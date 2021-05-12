The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road rage shooting with an AR-15 rifle on SR 167 on Saturday, May 8, 2021:

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual that advised they were shot at by another vehicle on southbound SR 167 just south of S. 277th Street (map below).

Troopers say that the victim who was driving the gray Dodge Ram (pictured below) stated that he was involved in a road rage incident with a green Jaguar 4-door on S. 277th Street. He explained that this continued onto southbound SR 167 where the driver of the Jaguar fired three rounds from an AR-15 rifle at his vehicle, striking the right taillight. The victim sped off and made the 9-1-1 call and the suspect vehicle exited the freeway somewhere near Federal Way.