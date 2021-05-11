At around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night, May 10, 2921, Kent Police Officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Homestead Apartments in the 20600 block of 108th Ave SE (map below).

One male was struck by gunfire fired by a police officer.

Officers performed life saving measures on the male, who was conscious and alert before being transported to Harborview Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

The officer involved was not hurt and will be placed on administrative leave per Kent Police Department policy.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed. This incident will be investigated by the Valley Independent Investigative Team (V.I.I.T.).