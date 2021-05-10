A Mini-Recycling Event will be held this Friday, May 14, 2021, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Kent United Methodist Church:

With the addition of our new Mini Recycling Events, disposing of your recyclable items has never been easier!

Dates and locations were chosen to provide more equitable access for to attend.

All events will be held on Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at locations throughout the city.

These new mini events will only focus on collecting electronics, shredding and textiles.

We WILL be accepting batteries, propane tanks and mattresses at this particular event for free.

Learn more at bit.ly/3eydVe1 or https://www.facebook.com/events/194880088830550

Kent United Methodist Church is located at 11010 SE 248th Street: