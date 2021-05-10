The Kent Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and Kent Arts Commission this week announced the return of free outdoor summer concerts in 2021.

With everything from country and rock rhythms to R & B and music for kids, this year’s concerts offer something for everyone. Concerts and performances for kids are held Wednesdays at Noon in a brand-new location (Morrill Meadows Park), and Thursday evening concerts at Lake Meridian Park offer music for all ages to enjoy. Current COVID guidelines will apply, including masks and social distancing. Seating will be limited and released on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning one hour prior to concert time. For up-to-date information visit KentArts.com .



Wednesday Picnic Performances – Especially for Kids:

Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent *New location*

Sponsored by Republic Services:

July 7: The Not-Its! (Power-packed songs for kids and parents who love rock) July 14: Roberto the Magnificent (Physical comedy and juggling) July 21: Show Brazil! (Music, dancing, drumming – Brazilian Jazz to Samba) July 28: Ruth and Emilia (Music, wacky characters, and positive themes) August 4: Eric Herman and The Puppy Dogs (Cool tunes for kids) August 11: Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies (Danceable tunes, family appeal)



Thursdays at the Lake:

Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., Kent

Sponsored by Edward Jones: