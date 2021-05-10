The Kent Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and Kent Arts Commission this week announced the return of free outdoor summer concerts in 2021.

    • With everything from country and rock rhythms to R & B and music for kids, this year’s concerts offer something for everyone.
    • Concerts and performances for kids are held Wednesdays at Noon in a brand-new location (Morrill Meadows Park), and Thursday evening concerts at Lake Meridian Park offer music for all ages to enjoy.
    • Current COVID guidelines will apply, including masks and social distancing.
    • Seating will be limited and released on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning one hour prior to concert time.
    • For up-to-date information visit KentArts.com.

Wednesday Picnic Performances – Especially for Kids:

Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent *New location*

Sponsored by Republic Services:

    • July 7: The Not-Its! (Power-packed songs for kids and parents who love rock)
    • July 14: Roberto the Magnificent (Physical comedy and juggling)
    • July 21: Show Brazil! (Music, dancing, drumming – Brazilian Jazz to Samba)
    • July 28: Ruth and Emilia (Music, wacky characters, and positive themes)
    • August 4: Eric Herman and The Puppy Dogs (Cool tunes for kids)
    • August 11: Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies (Danceable tunes, family appeal)

Thursdays at the Lake:

Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., Kent

Sponsored by Edward Jones:

    • July 8: Darrius Willrich (Soul, blues, and R & B, with uplifting messages)
    • July 15: Heart by Heart (All the hits featuring two original band members)
    • July 22: Grateful (A tribute band honoring the legacy of the Grateful Dead)
    • July 29: LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends (Acoustic soul and folky pop)
    • August 5: Zan Fiskum (Ethereal and brooding folk/pop)
    • August 12: Santa Poco (Twangy, slide guitar-filled tunes)