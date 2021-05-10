The Kent Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and Kent Arts Commission this week announced the return of free outdoor summer concerts in 2021.
- With everything from country and rock rhythms to R & B and music for kids, this year’s concerts offer something for everyone.
- Concerts and performances for kids are held Wednesdays at Noon in a brand-new location (Morrill Meadows Park), and Thursday evening concerts at Lake Meridian Park offer music for all ages to enjoy.
- Current COVID guidelines will apply, including masks and social distancing.
- Seating will be limited and released on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning one hour prior to concert time.
- For up-to-date information visit KentArts.com.
Wednesday Picnic Performances – Especially for Kids:
Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent *New location*
Sponsored by Republic Services:
- July 7: The Not-Its! (Power-packed songs for kids and parents who love rock)
- July 14: Roberto the Magnificent (Physical comedy and juggling)
- July 21: Show Brazil! (Music, dancing, drumming – Brazilian Jazz to Samba)
- July 28: Ruth and Emilia (Music, wacky characters, and positive themes)
- August 4: Eric Herman and The Puppy Dogs (Cool tunes for kids)
- August 11: Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies (Danceable tunes, family appeal)
Thursdays at the Lake:
Presented by City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission
7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., Kent
Sponsored by Edward Jones:
- July 8: Darrius Willrich (Soul, blues, and R & B, with uplifting messages)
- July 15: Heart by Heart (All the hits featuring two original band members)
- July 22: Grateful (A tribute band honoring the legacy of the Grateful Dead)
- July 29: LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends (Acoustic soul and folky pop)
- August 5: Zan Fiskum (Ethereal and brooding folk/pop)
- August 12: Santa Poco (Twangy, slide guitar-filled tunes)
