REMINDER : The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Puget Sound Energy at its May membership luncheon this Thursday, May 6, 2021.

This online event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Julien Loh.

PSE has a rich history of energy leadership, ground-breaking innovation and dedicated service to our customers and local communities.

“Our mission today is deep decarbonization and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. We will be coal free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, and have 100% clean electricity by 2045. Our local distribution system will have net zero methane emissions by 2022.”

Once you register you will be provided with the zoom meeting link.