The King County Council on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, confirmed Kent City Councilmember Bill Boyce’s appointment to the Harborview Board of Trustees.

Boyce was nominated by King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn as the representative for King County Council District 9.

In this role, Boyce will contribute to the oversight of operations and management of the Harborview Medical Center.

“I have worked with Councilmember Boyce for many years and have absolute faith in his ability to serve our district well on the Harborview Board,” Dunn said. “He has not only a great depth of experience in operational leadership and financial oversight, but also a strong heart for public service. I can think of no one better suited to the job and am proud to have nominated him.”

The Harborview Board of Trustees is made up of 13 members representing the nine council districts and four at-large members. The board works with the King County Council and Executive to ensure that high-quality care is made available to King County residents.

“I am very excited about this appointment and look forward to joining the Harborview Board team,” Boyce said.

Owned by King County and operated by UW Medicine, Harborview is the county’s public health hospital and the only Level 1 Trauma Center serving Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. Along with serving the trauma needs of the people of the region, Harborview’s burn center is one the largest in the United States and has a 97% survival rate when treating patients.

Boyce was first elected to the Kent City Council in 2011. He currently serves on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. Before his time on the Kent City Council, Boyce spent 16 years serving his community on the Kent School District Board, including four terms as Board President. In addition, he is a charter member and past president of the Kent Sunrise Rotary Club, and commissioner of the Criminal Justice Training Center for 13 years.

Boyce lives with his wife Debbie live in the Meridian neighborhood of the City of Kent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from City University, spent 4 years as an Army airborne ranger at Ft. Lewis, and has worked 31 years for the Boeing Company, currently working as a 737 Human Resources Leader.