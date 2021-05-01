The Kent School District will be holding a virtual/online Career Fair on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will enjoy a virtual career fair, be able to ask questions, meet current Team KSD members, and more.

Here’s more from the district:

Kent School District (KSD) is one of the largest, most culturally diverse school districts in Washington State. We are seeking to hire effective staff members who represent our diverse community and will respond to our changing needs.

We offer excellent career opportunities for those dedicated to successfully preparing all students for their futures. Whether a classroom teacher, office professional, or custodian, each employee contributes to student achievement.

Join Team KSD and our commitment to providing quality education for every student, every day:

Additional details and Microsoft Teams Meeting link to come.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/538596283962528/