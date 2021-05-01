Over the past year, the Rotary Club of Kent has raised more than $10,000 to benefit local non-profits, and has also donated more than 1500 pairs of slippers to the Redeeming Soles.

The “Slipper Initiative” reflects the power of business and non-profits to work together for the benefit of the community.

In February 2020, Smart Motorz owner Rafik Kamelman donated more than 2000 pairs of slipper footwear to Kent Rotary. Slippers ranged in size from toddlers to “big feet,” and came in three colors: purple/gold, crimson/grey, and blue/green.

Kent Rotary President says: “Many thanks to Smart Motorz for your support of the community!”

With the onset of the pandemic, Kent Rotary joined forces with eight (8) Kent-based non-profits to raise funds directly for their coronavirus relief efforts. Participating organizations included Communities in Schools of Kent, Domestic Abuse Women’s Network (DAWN), Glover EmpowerMentoring (GEM), Kent Schools Foundation, Kent Youth and Family Services, Living Well Kent, the YMCA of Greater Seattle – Kent Branch, and World Relief Seattle. As a part of that fundraiser, donors had the option to purchase slippers for donation, and a substantial number of slippers were donated to Redeeming Soles. A substantial number of donations were made to Redeeming Soles, and Kent Rotary delivered approximately 210 pairs of slippers in spring 2020.

Last fall, Kent Rotary organized a second fundraiser, this time in partnership with local Rotary Clubs. Participating Clubs included the Rotary Club of Kent, Rotary Club of Kent Sunrise, Rotary Club of Auburn and Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park. These clubs support many local causes including food insecurity, scholarships, and the Music4Life program in Kent schools.

In total, over $10,000 was raised to benefit local non-profits. In addition, unsold slippers were donated to Redeeming Soles, where they will be donated to King County social services organizations, including DAWN.

Rotary is comprised of individuals who provide service to others, promote professional integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our global fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The Kent Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays at Noon.

More info at http://kentrotary.com.