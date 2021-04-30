FEET FIRST KENT OUTDOOR SUMMER WALKS FOR MAY 2021

Kent Feet First Volunteers are about to start our Summer 2021 Self-Guided Summer Walks again: every other Wednesday morning, commencing May 5, 2021.

NEWLY POSTED WALKS

Here are the first two Wednesday morning 9 am to 11 am self-guided walks we have to offer to you:

May 5: north from the Three Friends Fishing Hole to Briscoe Park May 19: round Morrill Meadows Park and Kent YMCA trails Here are the details of both these walks:



WALK #1: Walk along the Green River Trail north from the Three Friends Fishing Hole to Briscoe Park

DATE & TIME: Any time between 9 am at 11 am, Wednesday May 5 (allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: Three Friends Fishing Hole Park, 20025 Russell Rd. (off S. 200th St.) Kent

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ydawq47eZZ22

PARKING:

Look out for our walk event sign board by the trailhead parking lot entrance.

CHECKING IN:

Whether or not you have registered in advance, please check in and fill out a short form at our Feet First Table close to the park shelter.

WALK DETAILS:

There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers, starting any time between 9 am and 10:30 a.m. (finish by 11 a.m.). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up at the shelter near the trailhead parking lot.

The trail runs north to Briscoe Park alongside the Green River. It is all paved. Briscoe Park is unusual. it can only be reached on foot or by bike: no vehicle access!

Look out for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance.

DISTANCE: Up to 3.0 miles (or more or less if you want) at your own speed north on the river trail.

NUMBER AND AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 people total and your well-behaved dog on a leash. Look for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance.

ACCESS: All the trail is paved and flat, so it is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers, etc.

WALK #2: Walk round the new expanded trails at Morrill Meadows Park on the Kent East Hill

DATE & TIME: Any time between 9 am at 11 am, Wednesday May 19 (allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: The park address is 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent

GPS Location: 47.38002, -122.19958

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/FvooZyyEeM62

PARKING:

Look for our walk event sign board by the park entrance.

CHECKING IN:

Whether or not you have registered in advance, please check in and fill out a short form at our Feet First Table close to the park shelter.

WALK DETAILS:

There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers, starting any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up at the shelter near the trailhead parking lot.

The park trails have been extended to enable us to walk around the new Kent YMCA building. The trail is flat. Although about half the trail is paved, some of the surface is broken rock so not ideal for wheelchairs or strollers with small wheels. However, these unpaved sections can be avoided

DISTANCE:

Up to 3.0 miles (or more or less if you want) at your own speed by repeating the loop.

NUMBER AND AGE LIMITS:

All ages welcome. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total and your well-behaved dog on a leash. Look for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance.

ACCESS:

All the trail is paved and flat, so it is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers, etc.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER FEET FIRST WALKS:

We are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on June 2, 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, and Sept. 8 and 22. Details on all these will be emailed to you shortly before the start of each month and will be posted about 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website here: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Please visit this web page often to find out all the new walks will be offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

The Kent walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ this requires joining the public group

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

PLEASE NOTE THE REQUIREMENTS TO COMBAT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 THAT CURRENTLY APPLY TO OUR WALKS TO KEEP YOU SAFE:

If you can, please register in advance at: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/ Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID-19 Park and trail restrooms should be open but we cannot guarantee this. Maintain 6 feet social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6 feet from others. WITHOUT SHOWING YOUR FACE COVERING WHEN SIGNING IN YOU MAY NOT TAKE PART! Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face



WEATHER:

Our walks take place come rain or shine!

QUESTIONS on Kent area Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] 206-794-5198

Please contact me if you wish to be removed from these notifications or if you have family and friends you would like to add: [email protected]

WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!