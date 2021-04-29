“Connect for a Cause!” – join the Kent Downtown Partnership for a self-guided ‘Kent Crawl’ 2.1K walk (or jog) between Historic downtown and Kent Station, between June 3–17, 2021.
Grab your friends for some outdoor fun and fitness June 3 – 17.
The route will include stops at participating businesses where you’ll get a special event discount coupon to use the day of, or return to use later.
How it works:
- Purchase a ticket.
- We’ll email you the map route on June 2.
- Pick up your hat @Road Runner Sports at Kent Station.
- Do the route at your own pace between June 3 – 17.
- Stop at designated businesses to pick up your special offer coupon.
A map will be emailed to you on June 2nd; you can pick up your hat at Road Runner starting on June 1st. This is s self0guided, go & stop at your own pace event!
GET TICKETS HERE
- $20 w/hat (deadline to order hat is May 15!)
- $10 w/o hat
Thank you for your support! Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programing.
Thank you to our valued sponsor:
