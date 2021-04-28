Kent Station has hosted several ongoing pop-up Blood Drives in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, resulting in almost 1500 donors just since they began in June of 2020, but this Friday’s will be…slightly different:

Having the Wienermobile come to Kent Station will be such a fun way to keep spreading the word about how much blood donations are needed.

The City of Kent is joining in the fun by setting up a booth to hand out their popular City branded face masks and other goodies.

Chief Padilla and Mayor Ralph will be stopping by during the day to welcome the Wienermobile to Kent.

We hope that the people of Kent will come by for some fun photo ops and swag!

Please be sure to sign up to donate blood while you’re here and, of course, stay for lunch and shopping.

More details can be found on our website: kentstation.com/pop-up-blood-drive.

Kent Station is located at 417 Ramsay Way: