King County announced Monday that it has relocated its Auburn community COVID-19 testing site from the GSA Complex to Boeing’s Auburn facility, at 2400 Perimeter Road (map below), allowing for 1,000 tests to be conducted each day.

This move builds on the ongoing partnership with Boeing to bring critical COVID-19 resources to south King County.

At the end of March, the County relocated its Auburn vaccine clinic to the Auburn Outlet Mall at 1101 Outlet Collection Way, also with support from Boeing.

This site remains fully operational.

Here’s more from Public Health:

Maintaining crucial access to testing in south King County

Though vaccination efforts continue to expand in King County, recent trends in infections and hospitalizations show that the threat from COVID-19 is still real. Testing at the first sign of illness or exposure is a key tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and higher testing positivity rates in south King County, compared to other areas, further elevates the need for ongoing access to testing.

The COVID-19 test site at Boeing’s Auburn facility has the capacity to conduct up to 1,000 tests a day, all free and accessible regardless of immigration or insurance status. Continued partnership among County government, the City of Auburn, and partners like Boeing has supported ongoing COVID-19 prevention strategies.

“Free, accessible, and efficient COVID-19 testing remains essential to reducing hospitalizations and slowing the spread of infection,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “We appreciate the support of our community partners to ensure this crucial resource is maintained even as vaccinations increase.”

“Once again our partners at Public Health – Seattle & King County have found a way to improve COVID-19 services to Auburn so that we can continue the fight against this virus and get closer to ending the threat to our vulnerable residents in south King County,” said Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus. “Thank you to Boeing for the thoughtful planning that has gone into this new site and to our federal partner GSA for hosting the original testing site in Auburn. We could not do any of this alone.”

“South King County continues to be the front line of our battle against COVID-19,” said King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer. “While we continue to make progress with our vaccination efforts, this move helps ensure that there is adequate testing capacity for anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.”

“Our neighbors in south King County have been impacted by the pandemic to a higher degree than many of the surrounding communities, which is why we are committed to facilitating multiple venues for local residents to access COVID-19 resources,” said Melissa Fleener, Auburn Site Leader for Boeing. “We are pleased to share our Auburn facility with Public Health – Seattle & King County in order for them to conduct COVID-19 tests seamlessly, while also continuing to support the health department’s large vaccine site at the Outlet Collection shopping center in Auburn.”

“Our community partners are still committed to proven COVID-19 prevention strategies, like testing,” said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “While we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we’re not in the clear and testing is essential.”

COVID-19 Testing Information

If you have a sign or symptom of COVID-19, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should immediately isolate yourself from others and get tested.

More information on how to secure testing appointments is available on Public Health’s COVID-19 testing webpage.

Location Information

Boeing Auburn Facility: 2400 Perimeter Road, Auburn, 98001 Open Monday – Saturday, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm Registration for appointments is encouraged (but not required) and can be completed online or by phone: 206-477-3977 (open 7 days a week, 8 am – 7 pm) The testing site is open for drive-thru and walk-ups/wheel-ups for those arriving via alternate transportation options Language interpretation available, including ASL and tactile interpretation



More info at www.kingcounty.gov/health