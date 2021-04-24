Kent’s West Fenwick Park officially re-opened this week.

While most of the park’s major facilities will be available, the central lawn area will remain fenced and closed to the public until mid-summer to allow for grass establishment.

Improvements to the park include:

New destination playground Futsal court Covered shelter with tables and outdoor grills Enhanced central lawn area with drainage and irrigation Pathway lighting Accessibility upgrades



“We can’t wait for you to enjoy these renovations and experience the new playground,” Mayor Dana Ralph said. “It features a real-life, playable version of the Chutes and Ladders board game ‘Slides and Climbers!'”

Renovations were funded by the City of Kent and further supported by two grants from King County.

Details on a formal grand opening will be available later this Spring.

“Until then, get out and enjoy your new park!”

West Fenwick Park is located at 3808 S. Reith Road: