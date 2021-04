REMINDER : If you are looking to safely dispose of unwanted/expired/unused medications, Kent Police officers will be collecting in the turn out in front of the Kent Police Headquarters off of 4th Ave from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For information on what they can and cannot take, please take a look at the flyer:

Questions? Contact Stacy Judd at [email protected] or 253-856-5883.

The Kent Police HQ is located at 232 4th Ave S.: