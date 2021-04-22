Volunteers are needed to help ‘Teamup 2 Cleanup’ on Saturday, May 8, 2021, starting at Kherson Park.

This downtown cleanup event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Join us and other amazing volunteers in our 2nd of 4 downtown cleanup events. We’ll be focus along Meeker street and the surrounding downtown area.”

We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc. Meet up with old friends and make new ones! Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. Groups working together will be within the same family OR in areas where min of 6′ separation can occur. Meet at Kherson Park, 307 W. Gowe Street, Kent (downtown Kent; map below) We’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves; we have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring if you have your own. All activities will be outdoors with plenty of social distancing. Our cleanup is a rain or shine event; please dress accordingly.



Sign up at www.downtownkentwa.com.

“Thank you to our partners Republic Services-Kent and City of Kent.”

Kherson Park is located at 307 W. Gowe Street: