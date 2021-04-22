As of April 15, all Washington State residents who are at least 16 years of age are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and availability in our area is increasing.

The Kent ShoWare and Auburn Outlet Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinics are making vaccines available for residents in areas with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

While vaccine supply is limited, appointments at both the Kent and the Auburn clinics are being prioritized for south King County residents.

Anyone receiving a vaccination must be 16 (Pfizer) or 18 (Moderna or J&J) years of age or older. More information is available at kingcounty.gov/vaccine.

Over 2,500 appointment slots are available each day, providing additional vaccination opportunities for residents in parts of the county with disproportionate impacts from COVID-19. There are also fewer vaccine providers in south King County.

In addition to appointments on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Public Health has added an additional vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 25.

“This week, we reached the exciting milestone that over 1 million King County residents have received at least one dose. But there are lots of people anxiously awaiting their opportunity.” said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Through opportunities such as this Sunday’s all-day vaccine clinic at our Kent site, we hope that residents of south King County with less flexible schedules, or those who may need someone to accompany them, can have a bit easier time getting their vaccine.”

Over 56% of King County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine. And that percentage jumps to 89% for those age 65-74. At the same time, there continues to be differences in vaccine coverage by geography and by race and ethnicity. Communities in south King County have lower rates of vaccine for those 16 and older compared to the county overall. For example, rates in Auburn, Kent and Federal Way are at 47%.

At the same time, the rates of COVID are much higher in south King County, with a rate of approximately 350 cases per 100,000 compared to just over 200 cases per 100,000 in King County overall.

Registration Information:

Eligible residents can register for an appointment at Public Health’s vaccine website, CovidVaccine.KingCounty.gov . For assistance by phone (interpretation available), call 206-477-3977 any day 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM. Currently, registration is only open to vaccine-eligible residents of south King County. You must have an appointment. For those who live outside of south King County, check vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov for open appointments Click here to see if you currently qualify for an appointment at the Kent ShoWare or Auburn Outlet Mall vaccination clinics.

