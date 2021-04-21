The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) announced that its Inside OUT Open Air Dining & Marketplace will be held every Saturday this summer, from July 10 through Aug. 28, 2021 in downtown Kent.

This open air dining and marketplace will be held on 1st Avenue South in downtown Kent, which will be closed to vehicles to create a pedestrian-oriented marketplace.

The marketplace will come alive, welcoming friends and neighbors to join in celebrating and cultivating vitality in charming historic downtown Kent.

Downtown restaurants will offer both indoor and outdoor dining and retail shops, artists and vendors will use sidewalks and the adjacent street for a dynamic marketplace.

This year, Inside OUT will include a night market on Friday, July 23 and two (2) outdoor mini wine walks featuring Washington wineries and food samplings from local businesses.

Tickets will be limited to 150 people per event with reserved tasting times for guests. Tasting dates will be Saturday, July 17 and August 14.

Sanitization and Covid safety measures will be in place in accordance with Washington Covid protocol.

Gather your friends for a great afternoon of dining, shopping, wine tasting, art and music. Visitors are encouraged to explore all our quant, unique downtown shops, restaurants, services. This is a FREE, all ages event; wine tasting requires ticket purchase and age verification.

Parking is available at the corner of W. Titus Street and 1st Ave S. Parking is free and without time limits on these Saturdays only.

Thank you to sponsors: City of Kent, 4Culture, Edward Jones Republic Services, I Love Kent, and Downtown Kent’s merchants.

For more information please visit www.downtownkentwa.com or email [email protected].

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.