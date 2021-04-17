After an investigation, Kent Police Detectives recently found and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Mar. 8, 2021 shooting hiding in a crawl space in a home in Renton.

Detectives took the adult male into custody for Assault 2, Rape 3 Domestic Violence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police say that on March 8, 2021 Officers were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred on West Meeker. The suspect had fired his gun towards the victim, who received only minor injuries.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, but one witness was able to provide partial identifying information.

As the case unfolded, Kent Detectives developed probable cause to arrest the 25 year-old suspect for Assault 2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Rape 3 Domestic Violence. The prosecutor’s office issued a $250,000 warrant for his arrest.

For weeks Kent Detectives worked with multiple witnesses, victims, and a multitude of outside agencies to locate the suspect. Through this intense investigation, they identified a probable address in Renton, and on April 8 they were able to confirm via hours of surveillance that he was inside the residence.

The suspect refused to exit, so Detectives secured a warrant to enter, and Valley SWAT was called out to assist. After a very patient and extended standoff, SWAT located the suspect hiding in a secluded crawl space of the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Shortly after the incident, witnesses advised that the suspect had been following and harassing a female delivery driver the day prior to his arrest.

“Great teamwork between our responding Patrol Officers, Kent Detectives, Valley SWAT and outside agencies helped us to put this dangerous suspect safely into custody,” police said.