Kent Police Chief Padilla – along with Kent Police Command Staff and Officers – will hold another “Coffee With The Chief” on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 9 – 10:30 a.m.
This free, open event will take place at the Great Wall Mall, located at 18230 E. Valley Highway (map below).
Kent Police said in an announcement:
- “We will have coffee and chance for great conversation. While you are there you can check out Mei Wa Bakery!”
- Bring your questions!
- There is no set agenda for Coffee with the Chief.
- We will be using Covid precautions: masks and social distancing.
For questions, email [email protected].
