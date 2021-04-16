Kent Police Chief Padilla – along with Kent Police Command Staff and Officers – will hold another “Coffee With The Chief” on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

This free, open event will take place at the Great Wall Mall, located at 18230 E. Valley Highway (map below).

Kent Police said in an announcement:

“We will have coffee and chance for great conversation. While you are there you can check out Mei Wa Bakery!” Bring your questions! There is no set agenda for Coffee with the Chief. We will be using Covid precautions: masks and social distancing.



For questions, email [email protected].