Blue Origin on Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021 successfully completed its 15th consecutive mission to space and back, conducting a series of simulations to rehearse astronaut movements and operations for future flights they hope can include customers on board.

This mission marked a verification step prior to flying astronauts.

For the first time, Blue Origin personnel standing in as astronauts entered the capsule prior to launch. These astronauts conducted a series of tests from within the capsule, including a comms check with the Capsule Communicator (CAPCOM), procedures for entering and exiting the capsule, and pre-launch preparations within the capsule. Following the crew capsule landing, the astronauts rehearsed post-flight procedures, hatch opening, and exiting the capsule.

Also onboard today was Mannequin Skywalker and more than 25,000 postcards from Club for the Future, the non-profit founded by Blue Origin.

KEY MISSION STATS:

16th consecutive successful crew capsule landing (every flight in program, including pad escape test in 2012). The crew capsule reached an apogee of 347,574 ft. above ground level (AGL) / 351,221 ft. mean sea level (MSL) (105 km AGL/107 km MSL). The booster reached an apogee of 347,193 ft AGL / 350,840 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 106 km MSL). The mission elapsed time was 10 min 10 sec; the max ascent velocity was 2,234 mph / 3,596 km/h.



As with previous missions, all mission crew supporting this launch exercised strict social distancing and safety measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks to personnel and surrounding communities.

