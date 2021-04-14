On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the City of Kent announced that it has settled the litigation of the Giovonn Joseph-McDade 2017 Kent Police shooting case, and will pay the family $4.4 million dollars to bring the lawsuit to a close.

The case resulted from the tragic June 24, 2017 police shooting and subsequent death of Mr. Joseph-McDade after a Kent Police pursuit and multiple attempts to stop his vehicle.

In February 2021, a U.S. District Judge disputed police evidence that claimed that the 20-year old Joseph-McDade – who was unarmed – had fled from police at high speeds, then was intending to run over Kent Officer William Davis in his car when Davis fired into Joseph-McDade’s car, killing him.

“All loss of life is tragic regardless of the circumstances. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the Joseph-McDade family. This settlement is a step in the right direction to bring closure to the family, the officers involved and the City as a whole. This case has been on-going for several years and it was in the best interest of all involved to resolve the matter,” said Bailey Stober, City Communications Manager.

Additionally, at the family’s request, the City will design and install a bench in a city park to memorialize Mr. Joseph-McDade.

“We maintain that the officers involved acted within Kent Police Department policies and Washington State law. Investigations have been conducted, including assembling a King County inquest jury, and concluded confirming our officers acted within department policies, state law and the scope of their authority. This is a case that we were fully prepared to litigate and defend but recognize in the best interest of the family, the officers involved and our community we need to resolve the matter and attempt to bring closure to those involved,” Stober added.

