Volunteers are needed to lend a hand at Kent’s annual Earth Day event, set for this coming Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up at Clark Lake Park (map below) from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

“Get involved in the conservation efforts here in Kent and register to join us on Saturday, April 17 as we work to keep Kent’s beloved Clark Lake Park healthy and inviting for all!”