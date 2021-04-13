Volunteers are needed to lend a hand at Kent’s annual Earth Day event, set for this coming Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Volunteers are needed to help clean up at Clark Lake Park (map below) from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
“Get involved in the conservation efforts here in Kent and register to join us on Saturday, April 17 as we work to keep Kent’s beloved Clark Lake Park healthy and inviting for all!”
- This year, we will be working to remove weeds, non-native and invasive plant species!
- Volunteers may register as individuals or groups of 10 or less.
- The event will be capped at 40 total volunteers.
- Social distancing measures will be in place, and all volunteers will be subject to a temperature check prior to the event.
- Please note that masks and/or face coverings must be worn throughout the duration of the event.
- The City will provide hand tools to use.
- Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting torn or dirty, and be prepared for inclement weather.
- Event will occur rain or shine.
- Signed Minor waiver forms are required for all volunteers under the age of 18.
