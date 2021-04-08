Seven students from four different schools in Kent School District (KSD) will play at Benaroya Hall in Seattle in April as part of Key to Change’s annual Solo String Festival, the district announced this week.

The KSD student musicians will perform alongside 34 other students from South King County and compete for prizes, college scholarships, and an opportunity to perform live on Classical King FM 98.1.

“Please join us in congratulating Kent-Meridian High School student Daisy Saucedo; Kentridge High School students Jason Deng, Ellie Whitby, and Madison Wooley; Meridian Middle School student Alexandra Ruiz; and Mill Creek Middle School students Ashley Contrera Avila and Eden Pawlos for this incredible achievement,” the district said.

You can watch and support our students virtually throughout the weekend of April 9-11 by viewing the livestream on the Key to Change website.

“Key to Change has affected my life for the better,” Kentridge Junior Madison Wooley said. “I have more opportunities than before. I do struggle with learning disabilities and I feel welcomed and not judged. I am not treated any differently and I am given more opportunities in music than the school system is able to provide.”

Winners of the Solo String Festival will be announced at Key to Change’s Spring Salon Fundraiser, a virtual event on Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. The 30-minute program will include inspiring stories from South King County students, families, and teachers as well as a message from Executive Director and Founder of Key to Change, Dr. Quinton Morris.