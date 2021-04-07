The 2021 ‘Battle of the Badges’ food drive contest was fought on Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, and a victor has been named – the Kent Police Department.

In two heats of 60 seconds each, Kent Police officers and Puget Sound Fire competitors gathered $1,476.68 worth of groceries from Grocery Outlet in Kent to help stock the We Love Kent pantry.

Final count:

Kent PD: $1,030.44 Puget Sound Fire: $446.24



Grocery Outlet is donating all the food that was gathered, and the event went so well, that they want to do it again.

“We are looking forward the rematch!”

“Thank you to store owner James Byun, event organizer KPD Officer Makings, We Love Kent, the KPD and PSF competitors, and Kent’s multi-media team who made this happen.

“Also, thank you to Mayor Dana Ralph, Council President Toni Troutner, KPD Police Chief Padilla and Puget Sound Fire Chief Morris for supporting the event with your presence and words.”

#servewithcompassion #kentpdway #kentcares #wegotthetrophy #PSFfirefightersrock

These Kent organizations provide food to those in need and would love your donations:

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department