Kent Police say that a 37-year old woman was shot and killed after an argument with a man at the Alderbrook Apartments on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Police do not believe this incident is connected to another homicide that occurred in the same apartment complex just one day before, on Sunday, April 4.

Police say that on Monday at around 4:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Novak Lane at the Alderbrook Apartments.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR on the female as medics responded to conduct advanced lifesaving measures.She was transported to Harborview Hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Initial information is that the female, a 37-year old Kent resident was in an argument with a male, a 23-year old Kent resident, prior to him shooting her. The male remained on location when officers arrived and is currently being interviewed by Kent Detectives. Initial information indicates that the parties knew each other.

Kent Detectives have been called out to conduct the investigation. They are working to determine the relationship between the male and female, as well as the sequence of events that led to this shooting.