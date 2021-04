FREE Face Masks that say “Don’t Mess With Kent” will be given away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the ShoWare Center.

“We’re giving out our Don’t Mess With Kent AND Nuggets masks at this event, so be sure to drive through and add them to your collection!” organizers said.

Look for signage and volunteers will assist you.

The ShoWare Center is located at 625 W James Street: