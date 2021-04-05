In preparation for the annual ‘Celebrate 18!’ celebration at Eileen & Callie’s Place, organizers are planning a series of meetings to share the work they’re doing to support girls aging out of foster care.

They’ll also be recruiting and training mentors, then making sure all are ready for the big fundraiser event on July 17, 2021.

“Sadly, many girls aging out of foster care have never experienced the joy of a birthday party, and turning 18 has not been a time to celebrate but rather a time of uncertainty and anxiety, without clear direction or support,” organizers said. “Our Annual Celebrate 18! will change that experience!”



