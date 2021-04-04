Within hours of responding to the initial shooting scene, Kent Police Detectives and Officers were able to locate and arrest a male suspect believed to be the shooter that resulted in the death of one adult male at the Alderbrook Apartments (map below) on Sunday morning, April 4, 2021.

Police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, when officers were dispatched to multiple reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Alderbrook Apartments. Responding officers discovered a chaotic scene with dozens of bystanders and witnesses in the parking lot.

Officers quickly located the gunshot victim, a 34-year old Kent resident, and attempted lifesaving efforts, but tragically the male did not survive.

Initial information indicates that a confrontation had occurred between the victim and the suspect and at some point, the suspect fired several rounds at the victim while he sat in his vehicle. The suspect, an 18-year old Kent man, then fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Kent Major Crimes Detectives were called-in to conduct the investigation. Prior to 8:30 a.m., detectives and officers were able to locate the suspected shooter and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives are working to complete the investigation but want to assure the community that this incident was not random and the male arrested has been booked into jail on suspicion of Murder.