Feet First wants to encourage all to…

KEEP WALKING INTO SPRING & SUMMER!

Each month through April, Feet First features a different walk in or close to Kent. You can enjoy these walks any day you wish to go, in your own time .

FEET FIRST VOLUNTEER KATHERINE IS OUR WALKER OF THE MONTH. HERE IS HER RECOMMENDED WALK FOR APRIL:

Walk south from the Three Friends Fishing Hole following the Green River

TRAILHEAD LOCATION: Three Friends Fishing Hole Park, 20025 Russell Rd. (off S. 200th St.) Kent.

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ydawq47eZZ22

WALK DETAILS: Walk south down the Green River Trail to and over the S. 212th bridge, using the special by-pass created for bikers/walkers. Continue south the other side of the river down Frager Road.

DISTANCE: To walk out 1.5 miles, turn around just before the pedestrian bridge and return the same way. This makes a round trip that’s close to 3 miles. Walk at your own pace. You can continue further south or turn back earlier if you prefer.

FEATURES: What Katherine says about this walk is:

”I like the Green River/Frager Road walk south from Three Friends because it’s easy to do. The route is alongside the river all the way. I have my favorite river spots to check on (depth of water at different times of year for instance).”

ACCESS: All the trail is paved and also flat (except for a ramp to access the SD. 212thbridge), so is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc at least as far as the bridge.

WALKING WITH FEET FIRST: Katherine says: “I’m so glad to still be volunteering with the group – it’s not stressful, it’s every other week on Wednesdays (easy to remember), and didn’t have to stop during COVID, because we had our protocols down pat. Thanks to all for last season, and another one coming up”.

WEATHER: Check out the Kent weather forecast at:

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kent+WA?canonicalCityId=87f99532a3620b4c85a20ad8ee3ebdeb604f349d79d2d072faff0873d1912d13

RESTROOMS: There at restrooms at the Three Friends Fishing Hole

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF & FOLLOW TO PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION:

Maintain 6ft. social distancing from all others whenever possible Bring a mask or other face covering that covers your mouth and nose. This must be worn whenever you cannot keep at least 6ft. from others. Bring hand sanitizer to use after you touch a hard surface that may have been touched by others Try to avoid touching your face If you walk with family or friends keep you group to 6 max. You may also take a dog on a leash



OTHER FEET FIRST KENT AREA WALKING EVENTS

GREAT NEWS – SAVE THE DATE!

Feet First’s every other Wednesday am Kent Self-Guided walks will return starting on May 5 . On this date we will walk north along on the Green River Trail from the Three Friends Fishing Hole to Briscoe Park.

We will provide more details of this and subsequent self-guided Kent area walks planned for May 19, June 2, 16 & 30, July 14 & 28, Aug.11 & 25, Sept. 8 and 22 at the end of April. Closer to each of the dates you will find details of these and other all Feet First activities by visiting: www.feetfirst.org

Donations to Feet First: We welcome donations to this nonprofit to promote walkable communities:

https://feetfirst.networkforgood.com/projects/38753-feet-first-donation-page

OTHER TRAILS TO WALK IN KENT: To discover more of the amazing range of Kent Valley Loop Trails you can walk including a map visit:

https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/trails/kent-valley-loop-trails

QUESTIONS or SUGGESTIONS:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected]

KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY INTO SPRING AND SUMMER!