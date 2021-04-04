A one-car crash into an apartment building in the 8700 block of S. 259th Street in Kent (map below) sent five patients to area hospitals early Sunday morning, April 4, 2021.

Two victims were reported to be in critical condition from the crash, which happened at the Madison on the River Apartments.

Puget Sound Fire, VRFA, King County Medic One and TriMed ambulance responded.

S. 259th Street was closed, and Kent Police are investigating the incident.