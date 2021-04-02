At the Kent Chamber of Commerce online membership luncheon on Thursday, April 1, 2021, employees from Sound Transit gave updates on recent transit projects, including the Federal Way Link light rail extension.

Guest speakers included Katie Drewel, Government & Community Relations Officer, Matt Shelden of the Capital Program Realignment, Linneth-Riley Hall of the Federal Way Link Extension and Curvie Hawkins, Operations and Maintenance Facility South.

Watch the edited video below (running time 49:53):