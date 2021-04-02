A serious vehicle accident that sheared a car in half happened at 112th Ave SE & SE 240th Street in Kent on Thursday night, April 1, 2021, Puget Sound Fire said.

Police said that the front half of a car remained in the street, while the rear half ended up in nearby grass.

Cause of the crash, nor any updates on victims or how many people were involved is still unknown at this time.

The road was closed for a while for investigation.