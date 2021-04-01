All are invited to join in and participate in the world’s largest environmental conservation event, with a local event in Kent – Earth Day on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
“This is a great opportunity to show love to our little corner of this big, beautiful planet – register to join us today!”
WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021: 9 – 11 a.m., rain or shine
WHERE: Clark Lake Park, SE 248th St. and 120th Ave. South (map below)
PARKING: Street parking in front of Martin Sortun Elementary School. Carpool or use transit if possible. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN CROSSING SE 248TH STREET.
WHAT TO BRING:
- Volunteer Waiver Form
- Minor Waiver Form if under 18 years old
- Face mask covering mouth and nose
- Leather or rubber work gloves if you have them
- Water and snack/lunch
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting torn or dirty, and be prepared for inclement weather. For safety, no sandals or flip-flops are allowed.
Signed Minor waiver forms are required for all volunteers under the age of 18.
Please provide a valid email and check your inbox or spam the Friday before for a friendly reminder email
More info here: https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/volunteer-opportunities/kent-parks-conservation
