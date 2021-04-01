All are invited to join in and participate in the world’s largest environmental conservation event, with a local event in Kent – Earth Day on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

“This is a great opportunity to show love to our little corner of this big, beautiful planet – register to join us today!”

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021: 9 – 11 a.m., rain or shine

WHERE: Clark Lake Park, SE 248th St. and 120th Ave. South (map below)

PARKING: Street parking in front of Martin Sortun Elementary School. Carpool or use transit if possible. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN CROSSING SE 248TH STREET.

WHAT TO BRING:

Volunteer Waiver Form Minor Waiver Form if under 18 years old Face mask covering mouth and nose Leather or rubber work gloves if you have them Water and snack/lunch



Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting torn or dirty, and be prepared for inclement weather. For safety, no sandals or flip-flops are allowed.

Signed Minor waiver forms are required for all volunteers under the age of 18.

Please provide a valid email and check your inbox or spam the Friday before for a friendly reminder email

More info here: https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/volunteer-opportunities/kent-parks-conservation