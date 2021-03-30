Volunteers are needed this Summer for the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Inside OUT Marketplace, which will be held on Saturdays between July 10 – Aug. 28, 2021.

Organizers are excited for a fun line up of summer events this year, and Volunteers are a critical resource to the success of events for the community.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with the Inside OUT, Open Air Marketplace. This is great way to give back to community while experiencing the event, artists, vendors and entertainment. Friends and groups excouraged!”

KDP offers a variety of opportunities for all skill levels, and could use help in these areas:

SET UP: Close street, place signs/cones/santizize station (approx 1 hour) TEAR DOWN: Open street; remove street signs/cones/sanitization stations; ensure businesses are off street and sidewalks (approx 45 minutes) INFO BOOTH: Act as representative of the KDP, provide info, sell swag, general misc. SITE CONTACT: This position is primarily for the Kids Park; keeping a watchful eye on the area to be sure of safety and point of contact for emergency. WINE EVENT: This includes assistance with the mini wine event, check in, winery assistance, ID check. ARTIST/VENDOR ASSISTANCE: You’re job is to help with vendor logistics; direct them to their locations, answer questions, provide info.



“This is a great way to get involved! Come down and check i; feel free to bring a friend and do it together.”

To Volunteer, or learn more, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e44abab2caaf58-volunteer1