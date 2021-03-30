Kent Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male on Kent’s east hill early Tuesday morning (Mar. 30, 2021), and the suspect is still on the loose.

Police say that at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kent Officers were dispatched to a “toned out” shooting that occurred in the 23800 block of 110th Ave SE (map below), the Mosaic Hills Apartments. [ EDITOR’S NOTE : ‘Toned out’ may refer to a series of beeps/tones broadcast on police radio channels that indicate a priority dispatch is about to be made.]

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found a pulse on the male and started CPR, but unfortunately, the victim died at the scene.

A K-9 track for the suspect was conducted, but he was not found. Information from a witness have led officers to believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Kent Detectives are at the scene to gather information and process evidence that was obtained.