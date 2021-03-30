Kent Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male on Kent’s east hill early Tuesday morning (Mar. 30, 2021), and the suspect is still on the loose.
Police say that at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kent Officers were dispatched to a “toned out” shooting that occurred in the 23800 block of 110th Ave SE (map below), the Mosaic Hills Apartments. [EDITOR’S NOTE: ‘Toned out’ may refer to a series of beeps/tones broadcast on police radio channels that indicate a priority dispatch is about to be made.]
When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found a pulse on the male and started CPR, but unfortunately, the victim died at the scene.
A K-9 track for the suspect was conducted, but he was not found. Information from a witness have led officers to believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Kent Detectives are at the scene to gather information and process evidence that was obtained.
Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at 253.856.5808 or to send an email at [email protected], reference Kent Police case number 21-3519.
