King County announced this week that it has relocated its Auburn community vaccination site from the General Services Administration Complex to the Outlet Collection shopping center in Auburn, “in large part due to a partnership with Boeing, which has contributed to the clinic’s infrastructure.”

The county says that the larger facility will allow for six times the appointment capacity of the previous vaccination site.

Expanding vaccine access in south King County

Vaccination efforts have shown tremendous progress in King County. Both the Auburn and Kent vaccination sites have contributed to the larger, county-wide effort of administering over 960,000 doses to date, as well as closing the equity gap for those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

This relocation and vaccine access expansion come at a critical moment. Vaccine eligibility is increasing across Washington, and as of March 31, approximately 1.2 million King County residents will be eligible under the existing and expanding criteria. Continued partnership between County government, the City of Auburn, and partners like Boeing facilitate the infrastructure needed to support ongoing vaccination efforts once supply meets demand.

“Our expanded capacity at our Auburn clinic will help us get more vaccine to the communities hardest hit by the outbreak, and help us all stay healthy,” said Executive Constantine. “Working together with our community partners, King County is ready to get everyone vaccinated once supply allows.”

“King County has been relentless in their efforts to provide south King County with COVID-19 resources to fight this virus,” said Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus. “I cannot be more proud of our business partners at the Outlet Collection and the Boeing Company for stepping in to help make this strategic move. I also want to extend my deepest appreciation to our local firefighters from the Valley Regional Fire Authority and the Puget Sound Fire Authority who have been working alongside us from the beginning to administer vaccines and care for us. I urge all residents of Auburn to utilize this vaccination site when you become eligible so we can bring this virus under control.”

“The Health Department has recommended moving the site to the Auburn Outlet Collection in order to accommodate as many people as possible”, said King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer. “Their decision is data-driven and supports the finding that access to vaccinations is critical if we are going to defeat this virus.”

“Boeing is honored to support Public Health – Seattle & King County in opening a new mass vaccination clinic in Auburn,” said Auburn Site Leader Melissa Fleener. “Our neighbors in south King County have been impacted by the pandemic to a higher degree than many of the surrounding communities, and we are pleased to be able to provide assistance where it is most needed.”

“We know vaccination is one of the most critical tools we have to slow the pandemic down,” said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “We will continue to work diligently with our community partners at this new Auburn site to ensure we reach even more south King County residents as access and eligibility expand.”

The Auburn Outlet Collection site also offers several other benefits to community members as they prepare for vaccination, including:

Easier access by transit – the site is located directly on several major bus lines and can be reached by a direct bus service from Auburn Station.

Accessible to those without a vehicle – the previous drive-through only site required access to a vehicle. The new facility is ADA accessible, and mobility assistance from trained staff is available on site to help patients if needed.

Indoor operations – the new site is entirely indoors, which prevents weather-related disruptions and creates a safer environment for all during the vaccine administration process.

The current drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the General Services Administration Complex in Auburn will continue to operate. More information on how to secure testing appointments is available at Public Health’s website, COVID-19 Testing Locations.

Registration Information

Beginning Tuesday, March 30, eligible residents can register for an appointment at Public Health’s vaccine website, Getting Vaccinated in King County.

Currently, registration is only open to vaccine-eligible residents of south King County. You must have an appointment, so please do not show up directly to the site without an appointment.

Assistance registering by phone: Call Washington state’s COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press # for help with registration by phone. For language interpretation state your preferred language when you are connected.

Location Information

The Auburn Outlet Collection is located at 1101 Outlet Collection Way: