REMINDER : Get your glasses ready🍷🍷 – the Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival will be streamed LIVE this Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021, from 4 – 8 p.m.

This great annual event serves as a fundraiser to help the local beneficiaries and events of Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park.

This is also a great way to support local wineries.

The core part of this event will be the Facebook live event that will start streaming at 4 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryDesMoinesWA.

The live stream will feature about 15 wineries who will give virtual tastings of their wines and tours of their wineries. Not only that, but organizers will have wine experts teaching about various aspects of viniculture in our area.

Have you ordered wine yet? Don’t worry if you haven’t, you can place your orders by following this link: povertybaywine.org.

WHEN: March 27, from 4 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Event will be streamed on Facebook live

BUY: There will be a Wine Store where you can buy wines being showcases. 30% of store sales goes to helping our community!

WIN: Get in a free drawing for a chance to win 1 of 18 bottles of wine:

Just Text “Red” to 555-888

