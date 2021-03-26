The Kent Senior Activity Center has joined forces with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority (PSRFA) to help vaccinate qualified individuals within the Kent community at the Senior Center.

Officials say that at the end of each day, extra vaccines may be available that can be administered to those on our waiting list.

The Kent Senior Activity Center is maintaining a list of eligible individuals – for more information, or to add your name to the list, please call the Senior Center directly at (253) 856-5150.

This partnership will provide both doses of the vaccine.