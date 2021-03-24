The City of Kent announced on Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021 that it has cancelled its 2021 Fourth of July SPLASH.

This festival has been a popular summer staple in Kent for more than two decades, and involves outdoor activities at Lake Meridian, food, fireworks, live music and more. The cancellation is due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s SPLASH was also cancelled due to COVID. So far this year, Cornucopia Days and the Farmers Market have been shuttered due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.

“In our continued effort to protect the collective health and safety of our community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” officials said. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing to face many guidelines and restrictions that would impact our entertainment, food vendors, event activities, and overall operations at the event.”

“We would like to say thank you to all of our SPLASH sponsors, including Edward Jones, the Lake Meridian Community Organization and many others, for their continued support. While we are very sad to miss out on SPLASH once again, we look forward to a triumphant return of this beloved event in 2022!”

For more information, visit MyKentParks.com.