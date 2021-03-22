Kent Police are reporting that a 27-year old Tukwila man was shot and killed on Sunday night, Mar. 21, 2021 in the 10400 block of SE Kent Kangley Road (map below).

Police say that on Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of SE Kent Kangley Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred in a parking lot.

The victim, a 27-year-old resident of Tukwila, was located by Officers inside his locked vehicle.

Upon arrival, Kent Officers breached the victim’s vehicle window and removed him to assess his injuries. They located an obvious gunshot wound to his head, and began life-saving measures, which were taken over by medical personnel upon their arrival.

Tragically the victim succumbed to his injuries and did not survive.

Multiple witnesses were present during the homicide and were able to provide information to responding officers. A person of interest, associated with the shooter, was located shortly after the shooting, and was detained for questioning.

Kent Police Detectives were called out to the scene and are continuing the investigation. The suspect fled the area but is being actively sought after.

The suspect is known to the victim and this was not a random incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 and reference Kent case number 21-3205.