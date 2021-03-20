REMINDER : Kent Mayor Dana Ralph will present her 2021 ‘State of the City’ address online this coming Monday, March 22, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

The premiere can be seen on the City of Kent’s Facebook page, KentTV21’s YouTube channel or on TV at KentTV21 Comcast broadcast.

The State of the City Address is a customary speech that the mayor gives each year to celebrate the community, reflect on accomplishments, recognize areas for improvement and talk about the city’s direction moving forward.

Viewers can also register for a chance to win a free City of Kent gift box, with goodies from the city, Starbucks, Oberto, Kent Station, Manini’s and Agave Cocina & Cantina.

“It’s been quite a year, and you won’t want to miss this important update. I hope you’re able to tune in!” Mayor Ralph said.

As we previously reported, last week Mayor Ralph announced that she’s running for re-election at a Kent Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

