The Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival – which will be held on Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021 – is a fundraiser to help the local beneficiaries and events of Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park.

This is also a great way to support local wineries.

This core part of this event will be a Facebook live event that will be shown on March 27 at 4 p.m. It will feature about 15 wineries who will give “virtual tastings” of their wines and tours of their wineries.

There will also be wine experts on hand, teaching about various aspects of viniculture in our area.

Donate $50 and Get Two Wine Glasses

Pickup Location: John L. Scott Real Estate – 22506 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198 ID required for pickup (21+)

Shipping Options: Free Shipping

Price: $50.00

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

‍

WHO BENEFITS:

Last Rotary year, DM/NP Rotary was able to give $63,500 to local beneficiaries:

$20,000: Highline Schools Foundation $14,000: Des Moines Area Food Bank $5,000: Back to School Fair $5,000: Abundance Project $3,000: Des Moines Park and Rec $4,000: Highline Exchange Club $2,000: Choose 180 Foundation $1,500: Lighthouse Family Ministries $1,500 : Coat Drive $1,000: Genesis Project $1,000: Harvest Against Hunger $1,000: Seattle Taekwondo Foundation $1,000: Highline Hospital Foundation $1,000: Southwest Youth and Family Services $1,000: Highline College $1,000: Des Moines / Normandy Park restaurant $500: Safe Call Now



Destination Des Moines Annual Events:

Fireworks Over Des Moines – July 3-4, Marina Beach Park Running of the Flags – July 3-4, Beach Park Trail Waterland Festival and Parade – July 23-26 Randy Hansen Concert – July 23, 6 – 11:30pm in the Auditorium Children Events – July 23 – 25 Wooden Boat Show – July 24 – 25 Car Show – July 25 Art in the Park – July 25 – 26 Trick or Treat Path – July 25 – 26 Holiday Tree Lighting – Dec. 3rd



Organizers: