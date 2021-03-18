The Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival – which will be held on Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021 – is a fundraiser to help the local beneficiaries and events of Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park.
This is also a great way to support local wineries.
This core part of this event will be a Facebook live event that will be shown on March 27 at 4 p.m. It will feature about 15 wineries who will give “virtual tastings” of their wines and tours of their wineries.
There will also be wine experts on hand, teaching about various aspects of viniculture in our area.
Donate $50 and Get Two Wine Glasses
Pickup Location: John L. Scott Real Estate – 22506 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198 ID required for pickup (21+)
Shipping Options: Free Shipping
Price: $50.00
CLICK HERE TO ORDER
WHO BENEFITS:
Last Rotary year, DM/NP Rotary was able to give $63,500 to local beneficiaries:
- $20,000: Highline Schools Foundation
- $14,000: Des Moines Area Food Bank
- $5,000: Back to School Fair
- $5,000: Abundance Project
- $3,000: Des Moines Park and Rec
- $4,000: Highline Exchange Club
- $2,000: Choose 180 Foundation
- $1,500: Lighthouse Family Ministries
- $1,500 : Coat Drive
- $1,000: Genesis Project
- $1,000: Harvest Against Hunger
- $1,000: Seattle Taekwondo Foundation
- $1,000: Highline Hospital Foundation
- $1,000: Southwest Youth and Family Services
- $1,000: Highline College
- $1,000: Des Moines / Normandy Park restaurant
- $500: Safe Call Now
Destination Des Moines Annual Events:
- Fireworks Over Des Moines – July 3-4, Marina Beach Park
- Running of the Flags – July 3-4, Beach Park Trail
- Waterland Festival and Parade – July 23-26
- Randy Hansen Concert – July 23, 6 – 11:30pm in the Auditorium
- Children Events – July 23 – 25
- Wooden Boat Show – July 24 – 25
- Car Show – July 25
- Art in the Park – July 25 – 26
- Trick or Treat Path – July 25 – 26
- Holiday Tree Lighting – Dec. 3rd
Organizers:
- Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park
Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park works locally and globally through community involvement, volunteer work and service. They present the Poverty Bay Wine Festival and Poverty Bay Blues and Brews events each year.
- Destination Des Moines
Destination Des Moines is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization focused on the promotion and marketing of the City of Des Moines through activities that continue in the vitality of the Waterland Community. Their mission is to help develop awareness of the City of Des Moines as a great place to hold community events, to open and operate a business and assist other organizations in promoting and marketing events. Destination Des Moines presents community events such as Fireworks Over Des Moines, Waterland Festival and Parade, Waterland Wine and Art Walk and Trick or Treat Path.
