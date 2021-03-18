On Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph issued the following statement responding to the increase of violence towards Asian Americans:

“Hate, racism and violence have no place in Kent. The surge in violent crimes against members of the Asian community is appalling and I fully condemn it.

“About one in five people who call Kent home are members of the Asian community.

“It’s up to all of us to do away with any feelings of indifference we may feel toward these despicable acts of race-based discrimination and violence and stand up for our neighbors and what’s right.

“Enough is enough. We need to call it out when we see and hear it. We have a real responsibility to our fellow Kent residents and fellow Americans to be there for them.

“We all need to speak up and be honest with ourselves and each other about the political rhetoric that has racialized conversations about the virus, and recommit ourselves to calling out hate and injustice.

“The lived experiences of Asian members of our community matter and cannot be downplayed. We all have a platform to spread awareness, educate others, and express support.”

#StopAsianHate #StopAsianHateCrimes #WeAreKent