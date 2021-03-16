The Kent Downtown Partnership is looking forward to seeing the re-emergence of events in downtown Kent in 2021, and is currently seeking artists and vendors for their 2nd Annual Inside OUT – Open Air Dining & Marketplace.

Inside OUT will be held on Saturdays between July 20 – Aug. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on 1st Avenue South.

If you are an artist or vendor (or know one), they would love to feature you at these events. Details and application are currently available here or call them at (253) 813-6976 or email [email protected].

KDP is seeking artists & vendors to participate in the Inside OUT – Open Air Dining and Marketplace!

This is a free community event, open to all ages.

KDP is seeking applicants who align with the following:

Vendors with a variety of price-points, mediums, and focuses. Fine artists and those who make handmade goods are welcome to apply. Priority will be given to those who apply early, and whose art and product closely fit the vision of the Marketplace. Vendors will be provided a 10×10 booth space and will be located outdoors on 1st Avenue as well as common areas throughout downtown. Some applicants may be paired with a local business (contingent w/compliance on WA Safe Start regs). Vendors must provide their own table and/or fixtures and weather protection. Vendors are required to be set-up in their space by 8 a.m. and remain until the event closes at 3 p.m. Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales. A booth fee of $40 is due prior to the event. There is no application fee. Booth space does not include power; if power is required, inquire with the Program Coordinator.



To apply, click here: https://form.jotform.com/210554602570145

Please direct questions to Erica Carew at (253) 813-6976 or email at [email protected].