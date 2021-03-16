The Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series featuring Matika Wilbur’s Project 562 will be held on Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021.

This free online event will be held via Zoom, and will start at 7 p.m. on Mar. 25.

Matika Wilbur is from the Swinomish and Tulalip Tribes. She is the founder and photographer of Project 562 with a mission to change the way we see Native America.

Since Project 562’s genesis in 2011 Matika has journeyed 400,000 miles to create images of Native Americans from more than 500 sovereign nations, visiting and photographing Indigenous folks from all 50 states.

The result is an unprecedented repository of images and oral histories that accurately portrays contemporary Native Americans.

She currently co-hosts the popular podcast All My Relations, which invites guests to explore the connections between land, creatural relatives, and one another.

To register, click here.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/260895968967750/