Each year, the Kent Community Foundation offers scholarships to Kent area high school seniors, and applications are now open.

After a spring application process, the foundation selects scholarship recipients and present the awards at a May scholarship awards ceremony, done in conjunction with other local organizations including Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys, Kent Schools Foundation and Daniel Ross Salon & Skin Care.

The scholarship applications are available for the 2021 graduating class and past scholarship recipients for specific scholarships.

The scholarships they currently administer include:

Community Partners offering scholarships: (Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Area PTSA, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Valley Girls & Guys, Kent Schools Foundation and Daniel Ross Salon & Skin Care)