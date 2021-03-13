Each year, the Kent Community Foundation offers scholarships to Kent area high school seniors, and applications are now open.
After a spring application process, the foundation selects scholarship recipients and present the awards at a May scholarship awards ceremony, done in conjunction with other local organizations including Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys, Kent Schools Foundation and Daniel Ross Salon & Skin Care.
The scholarship applications are available for the 2021 graduating class and past scholarship recipients for specific scholarships.
Apply for Scholarships here
The scholarships they currently administer include:
- Pat Butler Scholarship
- Kent Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
- Covington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
- Friends of Kent-Meridian High School Scholarship
- Johnson-Stoddard-Osness Family Scholarship
- Linda Ruby Scholarship
- Rob Osborne Scholarship
- Richard and Ina Balash Scholarship
- Thunderbird Community Sports Foundation Scholarship
- Diego Moreno Scholarship
Community Partners offering scholarships: (Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Area PTSA, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Valley Girls & Guys, Kent Schools Foundation and Daniel Ross Salon & Skin Care)
