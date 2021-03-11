The Washington State Patrol is reporting of a two-car collision on SR 18 early Thursday morning, Mar. 11, 2021 that sent two to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers say that at around 2:30 a.m., one vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR 18 just west of 304th lane two when a second vehicle in lane one collided with it.

The vehicles impacted on the front driver’s sides, causing one to spin out before coming to rest on top of a metal guardrail on the left shoulder.

The second vehicle also spun out, coming to rest on the right shoulder facing the wrong way.

The two drivers were a 25-year old man from Kent and a 30-year old woman from Tacoma.